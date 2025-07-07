LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Lancaster put out a warning to the public that Giant Hogweed has been spotted in Como Lake Park. The village and Erie County Park Rangers said the invasive and dangerous plant is somewhere along the creek bank, below the park's sledding hill, and it could be in other locations in the park.

Giant Hogweed produces a dangerous sap. If it touches your skin the sap can irritate and burn your skin, especially when sunlight hits it. It's dangerous to humans and pets and can cause blinding or severe irritation to your skin.

"The chemical can reactivate several years after you come in contact with it," said Erie County Supervising Park Ranger Chuck Bartlett. He said to be on the lookout at parks along waterways such as Como Lake Park, Emery, and 18 Mile Creek.

'It will cause burns': Toxic Giant Hogweed reported in Como Lake Park in Lancaster

Below are examples of what Giant Hogweed looks like. The plant can vary in height, some growing taller than six feet with flowering stalks.

KEITH SRAKOCIC/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JULY 13 ** Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture field technician Jason Fuller shows a small young giant hogweed plant before spraying to kill it on a farm in McKean, Pa., Erie County, on Wednesday, July 9, 2003. Hogweed can be dangerous to people. Its sap causes a change in human skin, effectively making it a capacitor for the sun's energy. Exposure to sunlight causes blisters. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KEITH SRAKOCIC/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JULY 13 ** Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture agent Michael Zeller stands beside a flowering a giant hogweed plant before cutting it down and spraying it on a farm in McKean, Pa., Erie County, on Wednesday, July 9, 2003. Hogweed can be dangerous to people. Its sap causes a change in human skin, effectively making it a capacitor for the sun's energy. Exposure to sunlight causes blisters. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last month we told you about Giant Hogweed spotted at Seneca Bluffs Natural Park in South Buffalo.

Bartlett was searching the area on Monday for this Giant Hogweed so the DEC can safely remove it.

"It is helpful if you can give out a specific location, coordinates if you have them," said Bartlett. "We have Hogweed here, it's not something new. It does seem to travel down waterways, so it seems like we continuously get reinfected in this location as well as some of our other parks, where, bits of the plant and the seeds will get carried downstream."

If you think you’ve spotted Giant Hogweed, avoid contact with it and report it to ghogweed@dec.ny.gov or call 845-256-3111.