'Do not touch this plant': Invasive hogweed plant spotted in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Parks Department is warning people about an invasive plant that has been located in Western New York.

The parks department posted an alert on Facebook that says several giant hogweed plants have been located along the shores of Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park.

Hogweed is considered an invasive plant and can cause painful burns and scarring, according to parks officials.

The county says it's working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to manage it.

