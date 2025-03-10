'It will always be about giving back': The Backyard Classic returns for 16th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a small backyard hockey game among friends has transformed into one of Buffalo’s biggest outdoor winter events.

The Backyard Classic, now in its 16th year, brings together teams ranging from young children to adults for a weekend of competition. But beyond the sport, the tournament’s mission remains rooted in community support.

Over the years, the Backyard Classic has raised more than $300,000 for local charities, with this year’s proceeds benefiting the PUNT Pediatric Foundation’s Compassion Connection program. The initiative provides resources for grieving children and families, a cause that has become personal for the tournament founder, Chris Taggart.

“This tournament started giving back to charity, and will always be about giving back to the charities of Western New York,” Taggart said. “Buffalo loves their hockey, but Buffalo is also a great giving community that really loves their charities.”

Three years ago, Taggart lost his daughter in a car accident. Since then, he has used the tournament as a way to honor her memory while supporting others who have experienced loss.

“We’re really trying to move the needle and normalizing these conversations and give people better tools to support the grieving people in their life,” said Gwen Mysiak, PUNT's executive director. “Because we don’t talk about it, a lot, a lot of people don’t feel equipped to provide the support that someone needs in the wake of a loss.”

The tournament will be taking place April 5-6. You can find additional information on The Backyard Classic and registration here.

