‘It was so crazy!:’ West Side Buffalo residents react to tornado 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors are shocked to see the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through the neighborhood along Carolina Street and Prospect Ave.

Tree limbs toppled to the ground with some covering homes in the process.

Some people even faced the tornado themselves like Hawa Damadi.

“It was so crazy and the fact that it lifted up my whole car,” she says. “We see a drywall in the air and I'm like what is that? So it just comes spinning and I’m like it lifted up the car and put it back down and I'm like was that what it was. Ten seconds later it just stops.”

Hawa tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she lives in the apartments on the corner of Niagara and Carolina Streets where there’s no power.

A few blocks down from Hawa, Craig Franklin and his son came to see his family because they too don’t have power.

“The weather is definitely changing around us so just to be more prepared,” he says. "They do not have power so we’re just making sure they have everything they need might come and stay with me cause you know no AC nobody is getting any sleep.”

“Every time I see a tornado sign for the city, I kind of brush it off because who has ever seen a tornado in Buffalo?," says Jesse Ellis, a resident. Now, I'm going to be taking them seriously. It's pretty scary.

National Grid did restore power to almost all residents, but 65 of those residents are still without power as of 7:55 Monday night.

