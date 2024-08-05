Confirmed tornado touches down in Buffalo; buildings damaged and trees down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service Buffalo has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph touched down in Buffalo on Monday.

According to the NWS, the tornado began at the shore of the Niagara River near the south end of LaSalle Park and the I-190/Niagara Street interchange at 12:45 p.m. and ended at 12:51 p.m. The path length was 1.4 miles and the path width was 300 yards.

There are reports of damaged buildings and trees and power poles down. No injuries have been reported at this time.

In its Public Information Statement, the NWS said "significant roofing material" from a structure in the area of Niagara and Carolina Streets "was deposited two blocks away on Whitney Place." The damage continued across Prospect Avenue, Whitney Place, Johnson Park, Delaware Avenue and East Tupper Street. The final damage was near the intersection of Tupper Street and Oak Street.

National Grid provided the following statement:

"In the wake of severe weather that hit downtown Buffalo today, National Grid would like to remind customers to stay clear of any downed wires and to assume that they are live.



During or after any storm event, consider all downed wires to be energized and dangerous, including telephone, fiber optic and cable wires.



That’s because they may be in contact with energized electric wires that are not within your view. Customers can report downed electric wires by calling National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by dialing 911."

According to Buffalo police, the following streets are closed as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been in contact with Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. She said NYS emergency management personnel is in close contact and is ready to support with any resources.

This is not the first tornado in Western New York this summer. On July 10, four tornadoes touched down. They ranged between EF-0 and EF-2 and touched down in Arkwright, Eden, Darien and Aurora/West Falls.

According to the State Weather Risk Communication Center, New York has broken its record for the most confirmed tornadoes in one year, with 26 tornadoes.

With the now-confirmed tornado in Buffalo this afternoon, New York has officially broken its record for the most confirmed tornadoes in one year, at 26 tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/n8WaVU0Xjo — NYSWRCC (@NYSWRCC) August 5, 2024

