'It was pretty magical': Organizers celebrate snowy success of Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Although it wasn't the largest crowd they've ever had and many of the trucks weren't able to make it, organizers are calling the 17th Annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade a success.

"We had our snowglobe and somebody just shook it up and we had some fun," said Jerry Enser, Co-Chair of the parade.

Lake effect snow was the star of the show. Through low visibility and snow-covered roads, more than 100 trucks still made their way down W. Main Street for the parade.

As did dozens of spectators.

"In EMS and Law enforcement, we're always working on people's worst day of their life. So to put that aside and do something fun and really some healthy competition is a lot of fun," said Thomas Trzepacz, Co-Chair.

The following groups get to take home bragging rights:



Museum Member Companies - 1st: Depew Engine 4, 2nd: Millgrove, Bluey 3rd: Crittenden - Candy Land

Overall Fire Companies - 1st: Forks - Halloween, 2nd: Wendellville - Jeopardy, 3rd: Doyle 1

Law Enforcement Division - 1st: NFTA Police, 2nd: Lancaster Police, 3rd: UB Police

Because of how snowy it was and how wild I looked as the host, I put some clips on social media that are getting a huge response. Many people marveling that WNYers came out for the event.

Hosting a parade in lake effect snow will change you as a person.



Could NOT feel my feet. But I tried my best😭 pic.twitter.com/3ha8XArUoG — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) December 1, 2024

"We're bringing our community to the forefront of how much fun we can actually have. It's just a unique experience we get to enjoy with everybody," said Enser.

The plan is to make it bigger and better for their 18th year in 2025, no matter the weather.