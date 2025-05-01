'It was exhilarating': Maid of the Mist sets sail on 140th season at Niagara Falls State Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s one of Western New York’s most iconic attractions, and now, it’s officially back for the season.

The Maid of the Mist launched its 140th year on the water Wednesday, kicking off months of daily tours that bring guests closer to Niagara Falls than most ever get.

David Sheridan was visiting from New Jersey with his wife and it was their first time on the Maid of the Mist.

“We weren’t sure if it was running yet," he said. "We just arrived yesterday, saw the boat out on the water and decided, yeah, that’s what we’re going to do."

Ponchos are handed out before departure, but they don’t always stand a chance. The 20-minute ride takes guests past the base of the American Falls and into the thick mist of Horseshoe Falls.

The experience draws people from around the world, and many said it’s a bucket-list item worth checking off.

“You get nice and wet, but that’s OK,” one tourist said. “It’s a view you really can’t get from anywhere else.”

The Maid of the Mist runs tours daily through the fall.

Tickets start at $28 for adults, and hours of operation can be found on the Niagara Falls USA website here.