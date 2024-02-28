‘It should stay there:’ Hundreds of Buffalonians showed up to USPS public meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Countless Buffalonians appeared face-to face with representatives of the United States Postal Service Tuesday evening to have their voices heard.

It was a packed room full of people from different areas of Western New York coming together to stop USPS from having to move its plant from William Street in Buffalo to Rochester.

“The post office is an icon in the City of Buffalo,” says Ed Glinsing, a worker for UAW Local 897 Buffalo Stamping. “It should stay there. It’s part of America.”

The USPS plans to invest $40 billion to improve mail operations.

But many Western New Yorkers are scratching their heads.

“Not upgrading here in Western New York if all the mail is going to Rochester doesn’t make sense it's not upgrading here," a resident says. "So we'll see what happens."

Buffalo is the second largest city in New York State.

Many like a former USPS employee Boris Crymes who worked at the plant on William Street shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he sees this move impacting many jobs.

“Rochester the job will still be sent to Rochester expanding that plant. That means that's where the job will be not so much here because you're taking jobs away from us now,” he expresses. “If you're not doing more for the plant here, how do you expect it to be?”

A representative of USPS Mark Lawrence explains.

“The plant in Buffalo is not going to close. What we are doing is proposing that some operations relocate to Rochester therefore it takes advantage of our improved transportation network,” Lawrence says. “And with that mail going to Rochester along with other mail it allows us to transport mail on Fuller trucks and be more efficient with our transportation.”

USPS says they plan to invest $17 million to modernize inside the plant on William Street.

“The LPC is a sort and delivery center in which carriers report to and deliver out of one central location it will allow the community to drop off packages at that location and be able to get same-day service or next day service to a rider range of delivery.”

When asked about reconsidering a decision by seeing the amount of people that showed up to have their voices heard, the USPS representative says this:

“Today is for people to have their voice, and comments can be submitted online as well, so nothing is concrete at this point in time,” Lawrence says. “All comments are being considered, and you know we'll just see how we progress on this matter.”

Western New Yorkers have until March 13th to submit a comment.

