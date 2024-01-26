‘Make no mistake, they want to close this’: The fight to save the USPS facility on William Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is an all-out S.O.S. The local postal unions are calling to "Save Our Service” to prevent the United States Postal Service from moving the William Street mail facility to Rochester and are kicking the effort into high gear.
“That we don't want that processing and distribution center moved from William Street. We want it kept right where it is,” declared Dave Grosskopf, president, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 3, Buffalo.
So far, the USPS says it's conducting facility reviews as part of a $40 billion investment strategy to "upgrade and improve" service and claims the review will not result in closure.
“Make no mistake, they want to close this,” Congressman Brian Higgins, pointing across the street to the Williams Street location. “This nonsense about keeping part of the facility open, or certain functions in there, this is the first step toward an elimination of that facility in the great tradition that has here in Buffalo in Western New York.”
Local, state, and federal leaders joining in the fight to make sure the William Street facility stays put. The postal unions say the postal service is not telling the truth.
“Part of the problem is the lack of transparency by the postal service. We came across a list back in August that listed Buffalo as having mail sent to Rochester. The postal service denied the existence of that list from August until about a month ago,” explained Frank Resetarits, president, American Postal Workers Union, Buffalo.
“If I mail a letter to my neighbor across the street, that letter has to be driven to Rochester, processed and brought back to Buffalo so that that piece of mail can be delivered to my neighbor across the street. That is not efficient. That is not efficient, so we will continue to fight this,” replied Congressman Higgins.
The union says if our Buffalo area mail is sent to Rochester, it would lead to major delays.
“The public needs to understand is the loss of that processing center and how it will literally decimate your mail service here in Western New York,” described Grosskopf.
“This isn't the time for the United States Postal Service to pull the rug out from underneath Buffalo in the Western New York Community,” stated State Senator Tim Kennedy.
Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, who represents the City of Buffalo, is also joining the rallying cry to make sure the post office stays here.
“If this mail service goes down to Rochester, what happens to that now? It's delayed bills, delayed prescriptions aren't gonna make it. I'm willing to join the fight to ensure that this post office stays open and continues the great service it provides,” noted Johnson.
City of Buffalo leaders say they're worried about potential job losses.
“Our workers work here, they live here. They know the people here and we have to protect their jobs at any cost,” commented Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Council Member.
“I’m sure a council member in Rochester says ‘sure, bring all your jobs and your postal service to us’. But I’m a council member in the City of Buffalo and I’m not willing to, and nor are the people with me, willing to give that up,” announced Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.
A public meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. on January 31 but the USPS announced on Friday evening that the meeting has now been postponed.
"On January 16, 2024, the Postal Service announced a public meeting will occur on January 31, 2024 to allow members of the public to discuss the review, and that Initial Findings of the review would be posted one week prior to the meeting. USPS is now postponing the posting of our Initial Findings as further time is needed to finalize any specific improvements we may undertake at the Buffalo P&DC. This will result in the rescheduling of the Public Input Meeting within the next several weeks. Once the Public Input Meeting has been rescheduled, a subsequent announcement will be made."