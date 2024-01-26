‘Make no mistake, they want to close this’: The fight to save the USPS facility on William Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is an all-out S.O.S. The local postal unions are calling to "Save Our Service” to prevent the United States Postal Service from moving the William Street mail facility to Rochester and are kicking the effort into high gear.

WKBW Fight to make sure the William Street mail facility doesn't close.

“That we don't want that processing and distribution center moved from William Street. We want it kept right where it is,” declared Dave Grosskopf, president, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 3, Buffalo.

So far, the USPS says it's conducting facility reviews as part of a $40 billion investment strategy to "upgrade and improve" service and claims the review will not result in closure.

WKBW Congressman Brian Higgins fighting to keep post office in Buffalo.

“Make no mistake, they want to close this,” Congressman Brian Higgins, pointing across the street to the Williams Street location. “This nonsense about keeping part of the facility open, or certain functions in there, this is the first step toward an elimination of that facility in the great tradition that has here in Buffalo in Western New York.”

Local, state, and federal leaders joining in the fight to make sure the William Street facility stays put. The postal unions say the postal service is not telling the truth.

WKBW Frank Resetarits, president, American Postal Workers Union, Buffalo.



“Part of the problem is the lack of transparency by the postal service. We came across a list back in August that listed Buffalo as having mail sent to Rochester. The postal service denied the existence of that list from August until about a month ago,” explained Frank Resetarits, president, American Postal Workers Union, Buffalo.

WKBW U.S. Mail boxes on William Street.

“If I mail a letter to my neighbor across the street, that letter has to be driven to Rochester, processed and brought back to Buffalo so that that piece of mail can be delivered to my neighbor across the street. That is not efficient. That is not efficient, so we will continue to fight this,” replied Congressman Higgins.

The union says if our Buffalo area mail is sent to Rochester, it would lead to major delays.

WKBW Dave Grosskopf, president. National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 3, Buffalo.

“The public needs to understand is the loss of that processing center and how it will literally decimate your mail service here in Western New York,” described Grosskopf.

“This isn't the time for the United States Postal Service to pull the rug out from underneath Buffalo in the Western New York Community,” stated State Senator Tim Kennedy.

WKBW New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, who represents the City of Buffalo, is also joining the rallying cry to make sure the post office stays here.

“If this mail service goes down to Rochester, what happens to that now? It's delayed bills, delayed prescriptions aren't gonna make it. I'm willing to join the fight to ensure that this post office stays open and continues the great service it provides,” noted Johnson.

WKBW Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson.

City of Buffalo leaders say they're worried about potential job losses.

“Our workers work here, they live here. They know the people here and we have to protect their jobs at any cost,” commented Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Council Member.

WKBW Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Council Member.

“I’m sure a council member in Rochester says ‘sure, bring all your jobs and your postal service to us’. But I’m a council member in the City of Buffalo and I’m not willing to, and nor are the people with me, willing to give that up,” announced Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

WKBW Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

A public meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. on January 31 but the USPS announced on Friday evening that the meeting has now been postponed.