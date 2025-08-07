'It shakes everyone': WNY hero Colonel Patrick Miller reacts to the shooting at Fort Stewart

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FBI has joined the investigation into a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where an Army sergeant allegedly opened fire, wounding five fellow soldiers. The suspect, 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, remains in custody and is expected to be transferred to a military detention center.

In a demonstration of bravery, six soldiers were recognized as heroes for intervening and tackling Radford to stop his rampage. They were each awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for their quick actions.

The incident resonates deeply with Colonel Patrick Miller, a Western New York native who survived a mass shooting in 2014 at Fort Hood, Texas. At that time, Miller, then a major, was injured while attempting to save others during the attack that claimed three lives and left more than a dozen wounded.

“I know for me personally, it definitely hit some nerves and brought back some memories,” Miller said, reflecting on the recent shooting. “We're kind of catching real-time updates as they occurred, and it shakes everyone.”

Miller was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the Army's highest non-combat honor for valor, for his own actions during the Fort Hood shooting. He expressed gratitude that soldiers at Fort Stewart acted decisively during this latest incident.

“It was good to hear that the soldiers sprang into action, that they leaned on their training and used that muscle memory,” Miller said. “They most likely saved lives by doing so and not becoming victims themselves.”

While acknowledging the lasting impact on the soldiers affected by the shooting, Miller remains hopeful about the support and resources available for those impacted.

He and his family are currently stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana.

