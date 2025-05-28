'It prepares them to be successful': Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company seeks young volunteers

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company is entering its peak recruitment season, and it’s opening doors for teens and young adults looking to make a difference in their community.

The department offers a range of entry points for youth, including its explorer program starting at age 14, and junior firefighter opportunities beginning at 16.

These programs provide hands-on training, mentorship, and career exposure in emergency medical services and fire rescue.

Michael Gian started in the explorer program at age 14 and today he’s a career firefighter.

“It can help you find that career path,” Gian said. “There are so many careers that can be built off of the fire service, emergency management, and emergency medical services.”

His younger sister, Emma Gian, joined the department four years ago and now serves as a certified EMT.

“No matter what, there’s always a place for everybody to contribute something,” she said. “I took my EMT through here…now I can go out in the world and get a job in healthcare if I want to.”

Recruiter Tiger Schmittendorf says the company is as much about mentorship as it is about emergency response.

“It gives them respect for their community and opens doors in so many ways,” he said. “It prepares them to be successful in whatever direction their life takes them.”

For the Gian siblings, the fire hall represents more than just training and certification, it’s about giving back.

The Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company is currently welcoming new members across a variety of roles, including EMS, firefighting, and behind-the-scenes support.

Training is provided, and volunteers of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. You can find additional information here.

