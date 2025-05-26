'It means to remember': Dunkirk community gathers for annual Memorial Day parade

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The streets of Dunkirk were filled Monday morning as residents gathered for the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

From marching bands and first responders to veterans’ groups and local organizations, participants walked shoulder to shoulder down Central Avenue, each step a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.

“It means to remember—for all those that we lost and every war,” said Marine veteran, Rick Bamonto.

The parade was a family affair, with spectators of all ages turning out to show their support. For many, the day held deep personal meaning.

“It’s all for the people who served in the service, the military, and then the people who are still in, and the people out, and the people passed away,” said Charmain Moreland, a Dunkirk resident.

Flags fluttered in the breeze, and the sound of drums echoed through downtown, setting a reflective tone for the solemn day. For some, it was about honoring the past while embracing the freedom it helped secure.

The event culminated in a memorial service at the Soldiers’ Monument, where community members paused to lay wreaths and listen to a rendition of Taps, a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom.