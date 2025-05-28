'It means the future': Union members celebrate GM's $888 million investment in Tonawanda plant

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of UAW Local 774 were celebrating the news that GM said it would invest $888 million in the Town of Tonawanda propulsion plant.

"It is very good news," said Jeanne LoHouse, a team leader on the heavy-duty block department.

"It's definitely a great win here in Tonawanda," said union local president Teddy Maldonado.

"Very happy that our members are gonna have work for the future," said Stacie McKernan, an assembly worker at the plant.

The investment will support the production of new V-8 engines in full-size trucks and SUVs.

"They put pride into their work, and you know, it's finally paying off," Maldonado said. "Every time you talk to the members...have you heard anything about new work?...So having this information come out is awesome."

Economic analyst John Boyd said GM's investment is a vote of confidence in the future of manufacturing in Western New York.

"This shows that with existing investments in site readiness, these projects can be done in two or three years versus...that decade time frame that so many analysts have been talking about," Boyd said.

GM said the work is expected to be completed in 2027.