'Extremely important': General Motors to invest $888M in Town of Tonawanda plant

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that General Motors plans to invest $888 million in its plant in the Town of Tonawanda.

It's one of many investments secured by the UAW Local 774. In November 2023, GM invested $300 million into the 2995 River Road plant for the production of electric vehicles.

"General Motors has been a major manufacturer and one of the largest employers in Western New York for years. This impressive project demonstrates how public/private partnerships can help companies like General Motors expand their operations while supporting jobs in Upstate New York," Governor Hochul said. "Today's $888 million investment is great news for the hundreds of workers at the plant and builds on New York’s manufacturing legacy by providing world-class products to the global market. I look forward to seeing New York’s partnership with GM bring the next generation of automotive technology to its Tonawanda plant, and I thank them for their tremendous support and belief in Western New York."

This latest investment will support the production of GM's sixth generation of V-8 engines. The GM Town of Tonawanda plant will be the second to produce these new engines, with funding going toward new equipment, machinery and renovations.

The selection of the GM Town of Tonawanda Plant for this project supports 870 jobs and secures 177 previously at-risk positions.

"This is a testament to the hard work of the membership of Local 774. It's extremely important to the community, to the surrounding areas and to New York State itself," Raymond Jensen Jr., UAW Region 9 Assistant Director, said. "This investment is huge. We have a great workforce in Tonawanda, so this is just a testament to their hard work."

Over the past 15 years, GM has invested more than $1.5 billion in New York State. This latest investment marks the largest the company has ever made in an engine plant.

The project is expected to begin in July and be completed in 2027.