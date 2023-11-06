GM investing $300 million into Tonawanda plant for electric vehicle production

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors plans to invest $300 million into the Tonawanda engine plant, the United Auto Workers union confirmed Monday.

It’s one of three additional investments that was secured by the union through recent negotiations. The deal must still be ratified by a simple majority of the union’s 46,000 members with the automaker.

The investment would be used for drive-unit production for electric vehicles. Other locations included for EV investment are the Lansing and Fairfax plants.

“It’s a huge deal for all of our members, for the community,” said UAW Region 9 Assistant Director Ray Jensen. “It does protect the job security and hopefully we can have some more members and new members come into Tonawanda, and we'll protect the next generation of auto workers transitioning into this EV field."

“We are pleased that the new tentative agreement allows us to continue to invest in our U.S. manufacturing footprint and provide good jobs for our team members, including those at the GM Tonawanda plant,” said local GM spokesperson Sarah McDonough.

More specifics surrounding product details are expected at a later date.

The Tonawanda plant employs over 1,000 people.