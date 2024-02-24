'It is what it is, I think it's worth it': Rising costs are a trend for springtime travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to travel? Get ready to pay more.

Rising travel costs appear to be the trend for the spring of 2024. New data from travel insurance engine Squaremouth says the cost of springtime travel has risen dramatically, up 11.2% year over year.

"Yes, prices are up," says Renee Pilley, Senior Travel Consultant with AAA of Western and Central New York, who says we are seeing a similar trend here locally.

"Airfares are higher, hotels are higher, the only thing that has leveled out is car rentals," says Pilley.

Despite higher prices, Pilley says demand is still there.

"It's been overwhelmingly busy. We have people booking for 2024 and 2025. My co-worker just had a booking for 2026," says Pilley, "I think it's just the pent-up demand for travel. People still want to do that multi-generational travel. People are doing more expensive trips as well, also upgrading accommodations"

Still, there are ways of saving some money if you are looking to travel on a budget.

AAA of Western and Central New York suggests the following tips to save



Use a travel agent to help you find the best day. There's no extra cost and agents can save you time and money

Consider Europe in the off-season. Prices are lower and there are less crowds.

Cruises and all-inclusive vacations include meals and entertainment

"The biggest thing especially with cruises and, or, all-inclusive vacations, is yes, you are paying a higher price point at the start, but the best thing about it, especially with an all-inclusive, is you know once you are on vacation, your vacation is basically paid for."

Pilley says having flexible travel plans can also help you save.

"Traveling during the week sometimes saves you a couple hundred dollars here, and a couple hundred dollars there. That's why using travel agents, who know the tricks of the trade to cut one day off one way or another, can make a big difference on what your savings are."

The bottom line is if you are looking to save on some of the rising travel costs plan ahead and be flexible with your travel plans.