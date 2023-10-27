‘It has to stop:’ Reaction to shooting of three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several people in Buffalo reacted to the shooting that occurred on the I-190 on Thursday.

New York State police said the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. Three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees were shot, one of them was killed, while in a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle.

READ MORE: State police release names of three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees shot on I-190

Police said the shots were fired from a late-model dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling on the I-190 south. The victim's vehicle was struck multiple times.

Anderson Jesse, a Buffalo resident, couldn’t wrap his head around the broad daylight shooting.

“I wouldn’t believe it. I mean they’re doing their jobs and just riding and getting shot like that? There’s gotta be more than that,” Jesse said. “But I don’t get it.”

Jesse also said these shootings need to stop.

“It has to stop. The mayor got to do better than what he’s doing,” said Jesse. “We got these homicides. They have to step up the force.”

Mark Graham told 7 News that people don't have any respect for humanity.

“I think it’s really sad that people are killing one another, hurting one another,” said Graham. “People don’t have respect for humanity.”

Mayor Byron Brown said in a press conference on Thursday that he spoke with the families of the two victims that are being treated. One is being treated for serious injuries and the other for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Family members of both individuals who were shot are obviously are shaken. They are in pain,” the mayor said. “They are in prayer and I ask the entire community to pray for the families and the individuals that have been affected by this terrible terrible crime.”

And yet still no one has been arrested.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” District Attorney John Flynn said. “We believe that there is no threat at all to the public.”

Flynn wouldn’t say if this shooting had any motive. He did emphasize the charges that the suspect will face when they’re caught.

“One count of murder and counts of attempted murder. Reckless endangerment. I can add on a lot. Trust me.”

CWA Local 1186 President Salvatore Falzone sent a heartfelt message about the incident:

"Today, our membership has suffered a tragic loss while we are still mourning the unexpected passing of one of our members just last week. Our coworkers who were violently attacked while working, are men who are loved and respected by their coworkers for their hard work and dedication to not only work but to each other. The fact that they are so young is not to be overlooked either. As we continue to mourn the loss of one of our members today, we also look forward to a speedy recovery for our other coworkers. We stand ready and willing to support our members and their families through this tragic time. We would like to thank Mayor Byron Brown, the Buffalo Police Dept, the NYS Troopers, and the administration of the Buffalo Sewer Authority for their help in working with us throughout this."



CWA District 1 Vice-President Dennis Trainor also commented on the tragedy:

“It is incomprehensible that Buffalo has again been affected by a senseless shooting. CWA will do everything in our power to support our members who work for the Buffalo Sewer Authority including the victims and their families”.

State Police are asking if anyone has information about the dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee or even a dash cam video to call them at 585-344-6200.