'It couldn't be better' 100-year-old veteran throws first pitch at Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 100-year-old Roy Kinyon threw out the first pitch at the Buffalo Bison's Fourth of July game against the Syracuse Mets.

"I, of course, always wanted to be a baseball player, but you never know. This makes up for it I guess." Roy Kinyon said.

This wasn't the first time Kinyon was asked to join the Bisons on the field.

"We were all playing, and it stopped at home plate. This fellow, from the Bisons, says I'd like to have you come to batting practice with us. I said well thank you, the only thing is I'm leaving tomorrow for the Navy," Kinyon said.

Kinyon enlisted in the Navy in 1942. He served on the front lines during WWII.

He returned from the war with a broken leg, spending some time at Buffalo General Hospital.

"I met her in the hospital. She was teaching to be a nurse. She gave me a shot, and it didn't hurt. She walked by and I said I bet you I'm going to marry that girl," Kinyon said.

And he did. That chance meeting led to a happy life, filled with love from four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and lots of baseball games.

"I taught my sons how to play baseball and basketball. We used to go to church in the morning, then we'd go to the park and I'd coach batting practice," Kinyon said.

"He coached the three of us in Lockport Little League. He was a really good coach. He encouraged us all the time," Bruce Kinyon, Roy's son, said.

Now Kinyon's family, and 10 of those great-grand babies, got to encourage him at Sahlen Field.

"It's kind of like whipped cream and cherry on top of the apple pie," Bruce said.

"It couldn't be better," Roy said.