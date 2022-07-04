100-year-old veteran prepares to throw pitch at Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 100-year-old veteran's dream is coming full circle as he prepares himself to participate at the Buffalo Bisons' game on July 4th.

100-year-old, Roy Kinyon, had to put his dream on hold to protect our country in 1942.

"The Bisons' someone from there asked me if I wanted to try out for the Bisons, and I said I sure would like to, he says. "But I said I'm going to the Navy tomorrow."

The veteran was on the front lines during World War Two, but his baseball passion never faded away.

"Baseball has been my whole life," he says.

After returning from war, he met his wife at Buffalo General Hospital.

"Then we got married," Kinyon says. "We had a daughter and three boys."

Roy Kinyonn made sure to pass down his love for baseball.

"He coached my brother's baseball teams and me throughout our early years," says his son, Gary Kinyon. "Little league and midget league and always willing to play catch with us."

Now his son, Gary Kinyon, is making sure his father gets a taste of his dreams.

"So my brother he decided to get a hold of the Bisons and see if he'd be interested in throwing the first pitch for 4th of July, and they decided it was a great idea," his son says.

Roy Kinyon is wearing a Bison's jersey at the Buffalo Bisons' game on July 4th, ready to make that strike.

"I've been practicing, and I want to make sure I get a strike when they catch it," Roy Kinyon says.