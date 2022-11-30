Investigation underway after inmate died at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Erie County Holding Center on Sunday.

First reported by The Buffalo News, a spokesperson for the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 7 News that William B. Henley died on Sunday and released the following statement:

"Mr. Henley’s family has been notified of his death. The Sheriff’s Office has notified the NYSCOC and the NYS Ag. We are unable to provide additional details at this time because the matter is an active investigation."

According to the report from The Buffalo News, Henley was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on weapons charges on Saturday and then placed in the holding center.

Under former Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard the Erie County Holding Center was scrutinized for poor jail management involving inmate deaths. But in October, the Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division earned reaccreditation.

An accreditation team spent multiple days at the holding center and the correctional facility in Alden, examining 166 policies and procedures that included:

Agency procedures

Facility maintenance

Records management

Internal affairs

Incarcerated population medical standards

“And moving forward, this is just the beginning — we will keep on getting better and the ultimate goal is to better serve our public,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said in October.