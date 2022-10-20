Erie County's jail management earns reaccreditation

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division has earned reaccreditation.

For years, the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo has been scrutinized for poor jail management involving inmate deaths.

But the New York State Sheriff's Association issued reaccreditation Thursday.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia says this is just the beginning of better protecting those in their custody.

WKBW Erie County Sheriff John Garcia receives official reaccreditation for jail management.

Sheriff Garcia appeared before county lawmakers to honor several deputies for helping regain accreditation.

An accreditation team spent multiple days here at the County Holding Center and Alden Correctional Facility in Alden.

166 polices and procedures were examined that included:

Agency procedures

Facility maintenance

Records management

Internal affairs

Incarcerated population medical standards

“And moving forward, this is just the beginning — we will keep on getting better and the ultimate goal is to better serve our public,” explained Sheriff Garcia.

WKBW Outside Erie County Holding Center on Delaware Avenue, Buffalo.

Accreditation happens every five years.

Sheriff Garcia says when he took over in January from former Sheriff Timothy Howard, his team began reassessing jail management.

According to the New York State Commission on Corrections, there were 32 deaths at the county holding center during the 16 years of Howard's administration.

WKBW Outside Erie County Holding Center.

Garcia says they now have a medical assistant treatment program that is making a difference inside the jail.

“For them to get methadone and Suboxone that will stop perhaps their suicidal ideation, will only benefit everyone, increasing the Forensic Mental Health Department that falls under the county executive — that's a goal of my office — is to have that fall under the umbrella of the sheriff's office,” remarked Sheriff Garcia.

WKBW Inside Erie County Holding Center.

While staffing shortages and mandated overtime is still a major issue, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently announced $14.2 million as part of his proposed budget to add 37 full time and 10-part-time correction jobs.

“So with that, we had an employee that's not being mandated to work and additional eight hours,” noted Garcia.

But the sheriff says challenges remain at the downtown jail built in 1939 and Alden in 1985.

WKBW Outside Alden Correctional Facility.

“The Holy Grail to all this — is a new facility — one where it's not labor intensive,” described Garcia. “We’re working with two antiquated older buildings and yet our staff was able to reach this gold standard in accreditation.”

