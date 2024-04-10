Interested in collecting local art? 'Live on Five' at Buffalo Arts Studio may be where to start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been called the big auction of small works.

Buffalo Arts Studio is ready for another year of "Live on Five." The live bidding fundraiser features hundreds of works by local artists all created on a 5" x 5" canvas.

WKBW Live on Five 2024 at Buffalo Arts Studio features more than 600 works of arts from local artists all up for bid starting at $25.

"We have 634 artworks, from 211 artists," says Shirley Verrico, Curator and Director of Visual Arts at Buffalo Arts Studio. "We have artists doing original paintings, we have photography, we have collage, it's really everything."

Bidding for each piece starts at 25 dollars with proceeds going back to Buffalo Arts Studio which has provided educational programs and affordable studio space for local artists since 1991.

WKBW "This year is bigger and better than ever," says Shirley Verrico, Curator at Buffalo Arts Studio, about Live on Five 2024, "You'll just be reminded of what a wonderful creative community Buffalo is,"

"You can't go to Home Goods and get a piece of art for $25," said Verrico. "Now if you want something that someone else wants, yes, the bidding will go up, but the max bid is a buy now option at $250."

This year "Live on Five" will feature several established local artists including Muhammad Zaman, Julia Bottoms, Kathleen Sherin, Edreys Wajed, Monica Angle, Bill Maggio, and the Buffalo Pothole Bandit.

There will also be more than 30 artists at "Live on Five" who are a part of the event for the first time.

"I think it's a great opportunity for people who can't normally afford the large paintings," said local artist Joey Goergen who has two works in this year's auction.

WKBW Joey Goergen is a Buffalo native and among 30 new artists that will be included in this years "Live on Five" at Buffalo Arts Studio.

WKBW Joey Goergen has two pieces of art included in this year's "Live on Five 2024" auction. Proceeds from the auction support Buffalo Arts Studio.

"The pieces for this show use a lot of printmaking techniques," said Goergen. "It's a lot of layering and color-matching, and kind of working intuitively to make these compositions,"

Buffalo artist Kelly Schnurr also participates in "Live on Five" for the first time and says she's excited to be included.

WKBW Kelly Schnurr is a Buffalo native and among the new artists being featured in "Live on Five 2024"

WKBW "I think every artist wants a chance to be able to communicate their story and be able to have a conversation about art," says artist Kelly Schurr about being involved with "Live on Five 2024"

"I think every artist wants a chance to be able to communicate their story and be able to have a conversation about their art," said Schnurr. "You get to discover new artists and emerging artists which I think is really important."

Live bidding will all be done via mobile devices and begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th. The live bidding wraps up during the "Live on Five" party on Saturday, April 13th. The celebration will include multiple cash bars, food offerings, and music.

Click here to find more information about tickets and bidding.

WKBW Live bidding for "Live on Five" begins at 5 pm on Thursday, April 11th. Bidding ends during the "Live on Five" celebration at Buffalo Arts Studio on Saturday, April 13th.

So if you've ever been interested in collecting local art but don't know how to get going, "Live on Five" might be the perfect place to start.

"All of these things are special things. Some can go on a shelf, can go on a wall, or can go in your office. You'll just be reminded of what a wonderful creative community Buffalo is," said Verrico.