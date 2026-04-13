BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ingram Micro cut the ribbon on the company's new office on West Genesee Street on Monday morning, bringing more than 1,200 employees from Williamsville to downtown Buffalo.

The global technology services company invested $15 million to transform offices at 257 West Genesee Street, inside Genesee Tower, into a modern collaborative workspace steps away from City Hall.

"Today is probably one of the biggest events in our company's history here in Buffalo, New York," said William Brandel, who is an executive vice president for Ingram Micro and oversees North American operations.

"We get to open up a state-of-the-art building that is really gonna give our associates a very different experience when they come to work every day, amenities that we've never had before, like a 24/7 fitness center, covered parking, two restaurants, I mean, this building has everything," Brandel said.

Ray Hall, a senior AR employee, has been with Ingram Micro for 32 years. He believes the move to downtown Buffalo makes sense and could provide a big boost for the city's business district.

"This is a beautiful, beautiful opening day, right?" Hall said.

WATCH: Ingram Micro brings 1,200 employees to new downtown Buffalo office

Ingram Micro brings 1,200 employees to new downtown Buffalo office

"Downtown is, I think is where a lot of companies should be. Ingram Micro, I believe, has made the right decision coming to downtown Buffalo," Hall said. "Buffalo needs something that gives that interjection, to energize what's happening, and what should be happening downtown in Buffalo."

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said Ingram Micro's investment is meaningful, not only bringing more employees but also an influx of visitors back downtown. Ingram Micro hosts thousands of vendor partners and customers at its offices each year.

"It's fantastic to see this much energy and this many people back into downtown Buffalo," Mayor Ryan said.

"There's so many layers of positive to them moving here. First starts with the people, you know, the second starts with all the folks they bring in nationally and internationally," Ryan said.

"Those folks come in on a regular basis, and they will have to stay, eat, play here in Buffalo, and we couldn't be prouder to be able to showcase the city and all we've done and all we've become, so that's really what gets us energized about coming down here," Brandel said.

Just over 700 Ingram Micro employees moved into the new offices on Monday. The rest are expected on Tuesday.

The company is occupying about half of Genesee Tower. I reached out to Orion Properties for an update on plans to lease the remainder of the building, but I am waiting to hear back.

