Indoor family fun at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the cold weather, it may be hard to find things to do with your kids.

The doors are open at the Aquarium of Niagara for kids to learn and play inside all winter long.

You can check out the aquarium's penguins, sea lions, fish and more seven days a week.

The aquarium's winter hours are as follows:



Monday- Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission prices range from $14.95 - $19.95 this winter:



Adults (13+): $19.95

Seniors (60+): $17.95

Children (3-12): $14.95

Infants (2 and under): Free

You can buy tickets to the aquarium here.

From Feb. 18-24, the Aquarium of Niagara is offering two adventures for the price of one.

You can visit the aquarium and Arctic: Man Under the Ice for $34.95.

The Arctic exhibit showcases the work of Mario Cyr, a wildlife documentary filmmaker.

Cyr took over 40 trips to film the Canadian Arctic.

You will see breathtaking landscapes, northern lights and meet narwhals, starfish, polar bears and other aquatic animals that he captured on his dives.

Tickets for the 'Under the Sea' Combo Pass can be found here.