Arctic exhibit showcases beautiful photography in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mario Cyr is seen as a visionary when it comes to getting photography and videography. He crossed paths with polar bears, walruses, narwhals, sea angels, and other large water-based animals.

Now, people in Wheatfield can see his work up close in an hour+ long immersive journey at "Arctic: A Man Under the Ice"

The exhibit features four different rooms:

- Two 360 immersion rooms

- A main room featuring a lookalike of Cyr's sled, tent, and scuba diving gear

- A room with a -1.8 degree Celsius water tank that you can dunk your hand in (Simulation of the water Cyr dove in over 12,000 times)

You can find more information about "A Man Under the Ice" here.