Indigenous People’s Day & Columbus Day, shared federal holiday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Monday marks a federal holiday traditionally known as Columbus Day, but the controversy surrounding it continues.

The day commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas back in 1492. It became a federal holiday in 1937 as a way to honor his achievement and celebrate Italian-American heritage.

But criticism has grown immensely over time about Columbus and the atrocities he committed against Native Americans. Now many refer to this holiday as Indigenous People's Day.

WKBW John Kane, Native American, host of Let’s Talk Native podcast, in Zoom interview.

“Probably less celebration of Indigenous People’s and more still countering the Columbus narrative. When we are still very much in the struggle and a struggle that begins with Columbus,” remarked John Kane, Native American, host of Let’s Talk Native podcast.

Kane tells 7 News it's difficult to celebrate Indigenous People's Day on a "shared holiday” that also honors Christopher Columbus.

WKBW Message where Columbus Day statue once stood in Buffalo.

“One of the problems is it's still very much a shared holiday. I think it is very, very problematic that we still are very much in the throws of dealing with racism, dealing with white supremacy,” reflected Kane.

A couple of years ago, some members of the Buffalo community fought back against the Columbus statue that stood for decades at a park on the city's west side.

More than two years ago the Columbus statue was removed from Buffalo’s Prospect Park. The future plan is to put up a statue to commentate the Italian immigrant family. #ColumbusDay #IndigenousPeoplesDay2022 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/xr5dZp2JxA — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) October 10, 2022

First, it was vandalized, then the city and the Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York agreed to take it down.

But plans continue to replace it with a bronze statue in honor of the Italian immigrant family.

“Because that was the gateway to Buffalo's largest ‘little Italy’ over 20,000 Italians came to Buffalo and they lived in what is now the Hispanic corridor before that was the Italian corridor,” explained Peter LoJacono, president, Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York.

Photo provided by Peter LoJacono. Peter LoJacono, president, Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York.

LoJacono says while Italian-Americans in the Buffalo community continue to celebrate Columbus Day, it's not just about one man.

“For us — it is more about the fact that we celebrate Italian culture, pride and the contributions Italians have given to our country and our world and that's what it has been about more so than just the man,” LoJacono noted.

Still, Kane says they are still trying to change the “narrative" of who Columbus was to Native Americans.

“And Columbus was the first person to take a native person and say 'you need to pay tribute to me, you need to collect gold in these little thimbles and you need to remit that to me’ — essentially as a tax and if they didn't do it he committed atrocities against those people,” Kane reflected.

WKBW The base of former Columbus statue in Buffalo.

“There are enough days in the calendar to celebrate all cultures and we know our diversity is our strength and that's what we should promote and working together,” replied LoJacono.

But the Columbus statue was never destroyed. The Federation leader tells me they have the statue in an “undisclosed” location with plans to relocate it. Five sites are under consideration.

WKBW Christopher Columbus statue from Buffalo.

“There is a number one spot we are considering right now if the floor would be able to support the weight of the statue,” LoJacono noted.

The statue weighs about 1,500 pounds.

