India Walton maintains thousand-vote lead over Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown following full absentee ballot count

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections announced the absentee ballot count for the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo was completed Wednesday and India Walton will be the Democratic candidate in the November general election.

Walton declared victory on primary night while Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown did not concede, saying the race was "too close to call" and that he was waiting for every vote to be counted.

The Erie County Board of Elections says there were 1,002 absentee votes for Brown and 505 absentee votes for Walton. After the final tally of absentee votes, Walton holds a 1,010 vote lead over Brown and will be the Democratic candidate in the November general election for Mayor of Buffalo.

The Brown for Buffalo campaign officially launched a write-in campaign Monday.