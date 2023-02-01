Independent fact-finder weighs in on negotiations between Buffalo school district and teachers union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ongoing dispute between Buffalo Public Schools, and the teacher's union is taking a turn in favor of the district, as an independent fact-finder has now weighed in and dealt some major blows to the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) and its years-long fight for a new contract.

The 22-page report released Tuesday afternoon, highlighted what the district and teachers union would like to see out of negotiations.

Takeaways from the mediator's report: salaries, health care, the three bell-system and appointing coaches.

Teacher salaries proposed by the union were considered not realistic.

The fact-finder's report does recommend raises for teachers in Buffalo Public Schools, but not at the level the union wants.

As of November, the BTF is asking for 8% raises for each year, retro to 2019 and continuing through the 2025-26 school year.

The union said this would make teachers salaries in Buffalo competitive with other districts in the region.

The mediator agreed, but said the union's proposal would cost the district $1.3 billion more than what the district is proposing.

He is recommending raises of 8%, 6%, 4% and 3%.

Here is what District Parent Coordinating Council (DPCC) president, Edward Speidel had to say:

"When I looked at the teacher salary, if I were the teachers, I would be concerned with year 20 through 30 because at year 20, it's not equal but at year 30 it is," Speidel told Pheben Kassahun over the phone. "For instance, Waterfront will let you out 30 minutes before your class to be ready to jump on the bus, so that the buses can leave to get to the next school. Well, those kids just lost 30 minutes of education."

That is because the report states Buffalo's starting salary is in the middle, $39,531, but the teacher salary after 20 years is the lowest of those other units.

At 30 years, the salary is somewhere in the middle.

When it comes to health care, the mediator is recommending that the district phase out retiree health insurance, eliminating district-paid health insurance for all teachers hired on or after July 2023.

The report also supports the district's call to implement a three-tier bell system to help with the school bus driver shortage.

This system would stagger school start times at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., a move the union opposes.

Speidel said this was the most important thing stated in the report from a parent's perspective.

"We have a group of parents that it's not affecting at all, but there's a group of parents anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 parents a night on some days that are getting home two or three hours late from school, so that's not fair," Speidel added.

He stated that without this three-tiered bell system, students are leaving class upwards of 30 minutes just to catch a bus, which can impact learning.

The mediator suggests appointing athletic coaches via a committee instead of letting teachers phase into coaching. Speidel agreed.

"When you have the right coach, like we do for Lafayette soccer and Bennett Tigers, you get championships and you get great student athletes out of that. So, I think it's very effective to have a coach who knows what he or she is doing for that game and sport," he explained.

In response to all of this, BTF president Phil Rumore encouraged the union to reject these recommendations:

"We make no apologies for making proposals that teachers and our students deserve. If other Districts show that they value and support their teachers and students, so must the Buffalo School District. We will resume negotiations and take all necessary actions to secure a contract that, like other Districts, rewards you for your dedication to our students and each other."



Phil Rumore

Buffalo Teachers Federation President

