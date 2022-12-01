Buffalo Teachers Federation votes 'no confidence' in superintendent and board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation has issued a vote of "no confidence" in Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the school board.

The district held a press conference last in which Williams said several teachers let her know the Buffalo Teachers Federation sent out a survey, asking the teachers for the vote.

"To take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks, four months, on a job, to me feels a little bit immature, a little impatient. I have to say, that I'm very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented," Dr. Williams said last week.

The district and teachers union have been negotiating a new contract but the district's general counsel, Nate Kuzma, said there's not much negotiating getting done at meetings. He said the union is refusing to discuss bell time adjustments to resolve transportation issues, hiring coaches for sports, and health insurance.

"Before I get two minutes in, he announces he's done. It devolves from there, to the point there's no conversation," Kuzma said during last week's press conference.

According to BPS, it increased its offer to the union twice, which includes a 20% increase in teacher pay over the course of the contract, an 8% increase in the first year, and close to a $6,000 bonus for every teacher.

The district said its current proposal has a price tag of $215 million. The union's proposal would cost the district $2 billion.

"Their proposal, if we were to agree to it, would be the most irresponsible thing that any of us can do as public servants. It would immediately render this district insolvent," Kuzma said last week.

However, the district said they remain open to negotiations, a no-confidence vote or not.

"We sit at the table and my work still continues. I'm still grinding just the same. It doesn't stop. That's the blue-collar in me. I don't run away, and I don't stop," Dr. Williams said during the press conference.

7 News has contacted the Buffalo Teachers Federation and we were told the BTF President Phil Rumore was not available for comment.

In a memorandum on the BTF website sent by Rumore to all teachers announcing the vote, the results of the vote were:

90.68% (1,713) I vote No Confidence for Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the entire Buffalo Board of Education.

3.44% (65) I vote against a Vote for No Confidence for Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the entire Buffalo Board of Education

5.88% (111) I abstain from voting for No Confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the entire Buffalo Board of Education.

The following statement was included in the memorandum: