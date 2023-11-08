Incumbent Mark Poloncarz declares victory in the race for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, The Associated Press projected incumbent Mark Poloncarz as the winner in the race for Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz declared victory around 11 p.m. in a speech from the Town Ballroom in Downtown Buffalo which served as Erie County Democratic Headquarters on election night.

He was up against Republican candidate Chrissy Casilio and Libertarian candidate Duane J. Whitmer.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 92% of precincts reporting Poloncarz had 58.14% percent of the vote (111,511) to 40.50% for Casilio (77,676) and 1.14% for Whitmer (2,192).

In his speech, Poloncarz said: "I just recently received a call from Chrissy Casilio who graciously conceded the race. I wish the best to Chrissy and her family in the future."

Casilio spoke around the same time and in her speech, she said: "I'm looking forward to staying involved and continuing to do the hard work necessary to be an advocate for families, taxpayers, and small businesses that have been ignored and left behind."

Poloncarz has served as county executive since 2012. His next term will be an unprecedented fourth term.

In September Poloncarz announced this would be the last time he would run for reelection even if he won the race.

In October he addressed whether he would pursue other opportunities even if reelected.

