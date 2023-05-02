In business ten years, "Handi Mandy" is now offering classes for kids and adults

DEPEW, NY (WKBW-TV) — Mandi Marzec has always been handy. She says "I have always had a passion for taking things apart and putting things together."

Ten years ago she went into business as "Handi Mandy" by taking old and discarded items and transforming them into new usable items. She still does that but recently expanded her operation to teach classes.

Mandi offers classes for kids and adults in painting and putting together home decor objects. May 6th she has a "Mother's Day Wreath Class".

She offers birthday parties and private instruction as well. Mandi says that adults and children enjoy her "Squirt Gun Painting" and painting on the giant "Spin Art Machine" that she built.

Sunday May 7th from noon til three she's offering an "Open Spin". You can walk-in and spin and leave with your work of art. Mandi has doubled her space at her Transit Road location to make room for all of her classes.

She started all of this ten years ago and says "I think the reason I have been at it so long is because I love it so much."

Handy Mandi is at 6047 Transit Rd Depew, NY 14043 You can see all the information regarding her classes at her Facebook page.