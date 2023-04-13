In an effort to maintain lake care, local leaders discuss a new motorized-boat fee

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The process of getting your boats back in the water on Chautauqua Lake could be changing and costing you a little bit more money. That's because a boat user fee could be on the way.

For John Machemer, Father of four, a trip down to the lake is something they do all the time.

"Our kids are ready to get out of the house after being cooped up all winter," said John Machemer, Lifetime Resident of Chautauqua County.

For years, life on Chautauqa Lake is something Machemer and his family have been holding on to tight.

"We’ve been lifelong residents of Chautauqua County and we’ve really really enjoyed the lake," said Machemer. "We boat on the lake in the summertime, we have family parties, we’ve actually had parties at the park here with the kids.”

However, life on Chautauqua Lake hasn’t always been the source of great times here in Mayville. There’s also a history of problems with maintaining it and when it comes to keeping the lake clean, Mayville County Executive PJ Wendel said it can't come without a cost.

"We have an annual request of about $2.9 million dollars," said PJ Wendel, Mayville County Executive. "We’re not able to find all of those projects."

While there is funding from New York State, Wendel said a large portion comes from local philanthropic organizations and he wants take back some of the financial burden. Which is where the possibility of a boat user fee comes in.

Wednesday evening, Wendel held a boat user fee informational meeting to establish funding and discuss how it can be put toward lake maintenance.

"What we’d be looking at is an annual fee," said Wendel. "What that fee is yet to be determined. But you’d purchase a sticker. The hopes are could we work with our marinas, could we work with other agencies that put the boats in and out.”

The fee would only apply to powered water-crafts and boats. Not things like kayaks, paddle boards or docking.

Many people who are local to Mayville say since the lake is used by boaters from surrounding states like Pennsylvania and Ohio, majority of the fee should go to them and not the people who call this home.

"If it was considered that there was a local exemption or even a lesser rate i think that would be fair.”

While there are more conversations to come, it seems everyone can agree on this.

"That body of water just down the hill is a huge gem and we need to do what we can to maintain it," said Wendel.

Majority of the folks that were at the meeting said they’re in favor of at least continuing the conversation. Wendel said community input is going to be essential so if you do have any more questions or concerns feel free to call his office or email them at 716-753-4211 or CHQlake.chqgov.com