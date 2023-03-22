Chautauqua Lake shoreline management woes, HABs and herbicide debate

MAYVILLE, NY — The Mayville Village Board voted to not apply for a permit to use herbicide along the shoreline of Chautauqua Lake, as first reported by the Post Journal.

The use of herbicides to control plants along the shoreline has been a debated topic for years.

But to keep the water safe for recreation and drinking Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel says a new approach needs to be taken.

"There are areas where it is needed, you know, and I think a combined approach, a collaborative approach that I have been promoting for my time as County Executive is what's needed and we just haven't gotten there yet. We're getting close. We have more collaboration than we've ever had," said Wendel.

Mayville has had a history of water problems with a number of advisories and orders issued in just the past few years.

7 News previously reported back in December 2020, the village ordered people not to drink the water due to high levels of a dangerous chemical often used in non-stick cookware.

While leaders work out a plan, the Chautauqua Lake Association wants the county to remain focused on the areas infested with nuisance weeds, in an effort to save native plants.

“Herbicides are removing more than the targeted plants, it also affects other plants and causes additional problems,” said CLA COO Doug Conroe.

Conroe says the native plants along the lake make for a healthy waterway.

“Not only are the plants good for the lake for water clarity, fishery habitat, they're also helpful in dealing with harmful algal blooms. When you see greater harmful algal blooms. When you see reduced fishing, you see reduced water clarity,” said Conroe.