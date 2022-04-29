Watch
In an effort to combat gun violence, Niagara Falls joins SNUG program

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 29, 2022
ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced on Friday that Niagara Falls and two other cities would join the SNUG Street Outreach programs.

The program uses conflict mediation, youth mentoring, and community partnerships to end gun violence. By using a public health approach, the program reduces gun violence by engaging communities and connecting individuals to critical services.

Utica and Schenectady are also joining the program, expanding it from 12 cities across the state, to 15.

Nonprofit organizations and hospitals interested in operating the program are encouraged to submit a proposal HERE.

