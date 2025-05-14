Impact of tariffs felt by consumers at Western New York grocery stores

Western New York grocery store chains are taking steps to inform consumers about the impact of new tariffs on everyday prices, particularly in the produce department.

Recently, Tops Friendly Markets has installed signs indicating that a 10 percent tariff on bananas imported from Central and South America has increased costs across the industry. The signs also note that Tops is cooperating with suppliers to maintain competitive prices for customers.

Wegmans has also been addressing this issue. Although Wegmans displayed similar signage regarding tariffs in their stores to give customers time to see them, a company representative confirmed that those signs have since been removed.

"At Tops, we are watching and listening to understand the situation in order to best navigate whatever challenges tariffs might present. We want to assure our communities we are well prepared to meet their grocery needs." - Tops Friendly Markets

“We are monitoring the impact of the newly imposed tariffs on our business and exploring ways to help lessen it. While the total impact on our business remains unclear, we anticipate prices on impacted products will fluctuate. We remain committed to keeping our prices competitive and offering our customers the same high-quality products they've come to expect.” - Wegmans

Scott Laing, a clinical assistant professor of finance at the University at Buffalo and an expert in global economics, explained that the effects of tariffs announced on April 5 are just beginning to be felt by consumers in Western New York.

"Enough time has passed now where a lot of these supply chains have adjusted for the tariffs," Laing said. "The prices being imposed at the border are rising, and this increase is beginning to impact consumers, especially at grocery stores.”