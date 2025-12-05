'I'm very leery': Silver Creek woman warns about EZ Pass overcharges

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Creek woman is warning E-Z Pass users to carefully monitor their bills after she discovered she was overcharged $75 in a single month due to what the state called "user error."

Christine Sokolowski says her E-Z Pass tag has been properly mounted to her windshield the entire time she's been using it for her weekly trips from Silver Creek to Buffalo.

"There's my EZ Pass right there," Sokolowski said, pointing to the tag on her windshield.

Despite the tag's consistent placement, Sokolowski noticed something unusual when she received multiple replenishment notifications in quick succession.

WATCH: Silver Creek woman has a warning about EZ Pass overcharges

'I'm very leery': EZ Pass overcharges cause problems for Silver Creek woman

"So then I get notified that the replenishment went through, which was fine, but then only a week later, I got another notification that another replenishment came through and that didn't make any sense," Sokolowski said.

Her typical monthly toll cost is $9.76, but within one month, she was charged $75.

"Well how much driving were you doing?" I asked.

"Not that much. Not at all so I went online and looked at the account," Sokolowski said.

When she reviewed her account online, Sokolowski discovered multiple overcharges. After calling E-Z Pass, she learned her tag wasn't being read by toll cameras, causing her to be charged the higher Toll by Mail rate instead of the discounted E-Z Pass rate.

The state says this was user error, explaining that "in order to receive the discounted toll rate, customers must properly mount their E-ZPass tag to the windshield." However, Sokolowski maintains the tag hasn't moved from its original position.

Sokolowski initially contacted an E-Z Pass representative three weeks ago but never received a resolution. Only after I got involved did she receive confirmation of a refund for her overcharges.

"I'm very leery about it now, you know, whether or not it's reading my tag, which is still mounted in the same place," Sokolowski said.

"But you're going to check now," I said.

"Yes I am," Sokolowski said.

The state is also sending Sokolowski a new E-Z Pass tag to ensure proper billing going forward.

"Just thank you for getting involved because otherwise I would have received no satisfaction," Sokolowski said.

"Happy to help," I said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.