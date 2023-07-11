'I'm scared to go outside my house': Residents on edge as search for escaped inmate Michael Burham continues

WARREN, PA. (WKBW) — Imagine being afraid to leave your home because an escaped inmate may be outside on the run from authorities. That's the new normal for people in Pennsylvania's Warren County.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail on the night of July 6 and with the search for him now on day five, 7 News spoke to community members who say they are scared.

Sherry Hovan and her 15-year-old daughter Leona Hovan recently moved to Warren from North Carolina to be in a safer community.

"We moved here thinking it's the kind of town where you can basically almost leave your doors unlocked and be safe. Now we find ourselves going and double checking all the doors to make sure they're locked, making sure the cars are locked," said Sherry.

Sherry continued to say she is really worried about her daughter.

"I'm scared to go outside my house and walk around because I don't feel comfortable doing that right now," said Leona.

Burham is a suspect in the rape and homicide of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown and is accused of kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple and forcing them to travel to South Carolina before letting them go unharmed.

According to Sherry, knowing those details about Burham she is not letting her daughter out of her sight too long.

Others we spoke to said they are concerned but they are trying to live as normal as possible.

Police have said Burham is a self-taught survivalist with military reserve experience and it is believed that he has previously prepared to conceal himself in the woods.

Tuesday afternoon police said y more than 200 agents have joined the manhunt and a total reward for information leading to Burham's arrest sits at $19,500. Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 265-9650.