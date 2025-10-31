'I'm scared': Concerns heighten over the impact of continued government shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the federal government shutdown continues, communities across Western New York are feeling the strain, especially those relying on food assistance and mental health services.

On Friday, federal judges in two separate cases ruled that the Trump administration cannot suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown.

Still, many officials say the situation remains unclear and temporary solutions may not be enough.

At Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna, the shelves of the local food pantry sit nearly empty. Volunteers said it will be open next week, but the uncertainty surrounding federal funding has left many families anxious about where their next meal will come from.

Among those most concerned about the shutdown’s ripple effects is Francesca Gidney, founder of Buffalo Clinical Lab in Lackawanna. The outpatient clinic is dedicated to helping adults who struggle with mental health and substance abuse.

“My biggest concern is the increase in our patients’ stress and anxiety,” said Gidney. “That can unfortunately lead to relapse or overdose due to hopelessness. People are scared they won’t be able to afford their medication or treatment — some may have to choose between food and medicine.”

According to Gidney, choosing food over essential medication can be devastating for those in treatment.

“It could undo months of progress,” she added.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said $28 million is spent on SNAP each month in Erie County.

Congressman Tim Kennedy (D–Buffalo) held a press conference on Friday with local officials, urging federal leaders to end the shutdown.

“It is wrong, unacceptable, and the people of this country deserve better,” said Kennedy. “Western New Yorkers will wake up without nutritional assistance, in cold homes without heating aid, and facing unaffordable health insurance.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D) warned that the HEAP program, which provides heating assistance to low-income families, has already been delayed.

“HEAP was supposed to start Monday, but it’s been delayed two weeks — and who knows how much further,” said Poloncarz.

Nick Langworthy (R–New York 23rd District) said in a statement:

“Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats forced this shutdown — and they can end it today by changing their ‘no’ votes and making sure 42 million Americans don’t go hungry. The President cannot legally fund programs that Congress hasn’t appropriated. Democrats have a choice to make: stand with needy American citizens or continue prioritizing benefits for illegal immigrants. I voted to keep the government open with a clean continuation of funding, and I hope Senate Democrats come to their senses before more Americans are hurt by their partisan games.”

Poloncarz noted that while New York State has pledged $65 million for food banks, it won’t cover the full need.

“The state cannot cover it all,” said Poloncarz. “We’ve asked the county to approve $1 million for FeedMore WNY to provide 350,000 pounds of food.”

