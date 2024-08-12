'“I’m hard at work everyday': Meet the kids taking diligent care of their animals at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW — Behind many of the farm animals that you see at the Erie County Fair, there’s hard working kids and teens who have been learning how to raise animals since around the age of four.

David Welker and Clayton Lathrop

“Take care of my animals and set up”

WKBW David Welker sweeps near his goat enclosures

Both David, 6, and Clayton, 10, take pride in keeping their area clean in the goat barn. The two were showing 7 News’ Michael Schwartz how they sweep hay and straw so people have a clear path to walk and admire their animals.

“I make sure it’s nice and clean,” said Clayton. “Clean water [for the goats], and feed them hay.”

Sarina Pinheiro and Lucas Pinheiro

This sibling duo come from a small family-owned farm in North Collins. It's where they’ve been taking care of their animals since they can remember. Sarina,9, and Lucas, 15, both competed in the fair’s 4-H Working Goat Show on Wednesday. Sarina has great pride in raising her goat Mercutio. She wants to be a veterinarian one day, and said it’s important to give animals the proper care.

WKBW Calvin tells Michael Schwartz about his cow

Sarina’s brother Lucas started raising animals when he was four-years-old. “I started with two little rabbits,” said Lucas.”

He is in the 4-H program, a state initiate to help teach hands-on skills in different fields, including agriculture.

WKBW Lucas with his goat before competing

“It’s very important,” said Lucas about 4-H. “Around here a lot of kids grow up on farms, and it teaches a lot of responsibilities, and life skills.”

Calvin

WKBW Calvin and his cow at the Erie County Fair

You'll find Calvin at the Erie County Fair working hard to make sure his cow is calm, cool and well fed. Schwartz spoke with Calvin as he was laying next to his favorite Cow. Calvin said being around these cows relaxes him.

Logan

“I’m hard at work everyday"

WKBW Logan and his cows

Logan said he has been taking care of cows for most of his life. He's at the fair with his cousins from Cattaragus County. He loves seeing people enjoy spending time with his cows at the fair.

"Makes me happy, because like my dad says some people don’t even get to see cows, some don’t get to pet them," said Logan. "That’s why I do it so they can see them, pet them, all that stuff."

Logan explained his daily duties from feeding cows to cleaning them. He said he wakes up at 5 a.m. to take care of his cows.

"Helps build character," explained Logan about having a disciplined schedule.

Logan said he doesn't use his cell phone much as he enjoys getting to spend time outside on the farm with his family.

Olivia

WKBW Olivia and her cows at the Erie County Fair

Olivia Shawley and her family are back again at the fair with their cows from Hill's Valley Farm in the Town of Cattaraugus. We spoke with them last yearas the local farm told 7 News about its more than five decades in the business.

The teen, with her family, is constantly monitoring their cows. They move a bucket over to the cows when they see one going to the bathroom, this helps ensure a clean space for when people come and pet the cows.

"Keeps you on your toes," explained Olivia.

Olivia loves the importance of taking care of her cows, and treating them with quality care.

"In our society we’re so focused, and fixated on what we need that a lot of us forget there’s other living beings that we need to care for," explained Olivia.