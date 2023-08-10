A tradition continues for a Cattaraugus County dairy farm family at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than 54 years Donna and Rich Hill, owners of Hill's Valley Farm in the Town of Cattaraugus, have been going to the Erie County Fair.

"The one year we missed was 44 years ago, which was our anniversary," said Rich Hill.

Thursday was their wedding anniversary, and they happily spent it at the fair showing off 12 cows. Their farm has 300 cows total, with 160 milking cows.

"It's a family thing," said Hill. "The kids, and now grandkids, are very involved and look forward to showing the cows."

Hill's son and daughter-in-law Katie became partners on the farm about 15 years ago.

"We bring our family, but as well we get to see our fair family," explained Katie Hill.

The dairy farm mainly produces milk, but also sells breeding stock. Rich Hill said the fair becomes a showcase for them to build their brand in addition to competing.

"It's what we do year-round," said Hill. "We work had, and we like to play hard, and this is what we consider play."

Last year their cows were successful at the Erie County Fair, and the family is looking to do the same again this year.

They will then head to the New York State Fair, then Pennsylvania before their "super bowl" of fairs in Madison, Wisconsin.