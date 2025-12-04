'I'm concerned about it': Erie County lawmakers react to audit claiming there are missing county vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A scathing 131-page audit has revealed significant mismanagement within Erie County's vehicle fleet operations, including 365 unaccounted vehicles and apparent abuse of county fueling stations.

The audit, conducted by the county comptroller's office and first reported by Buffalo News reporter Sandra Tan, found gross noncompliance with vehicle use policies across the county's fleet of more than 1,200 vehicles that cost approximately $10 million annually.

"It's a freebie over there. Who's watching what's going on?" said Republican County Lawmaker John Mills.

"Actually, shocked that the administration has allowed this thing to get so out of hand," Mills said.

However, a spokesman from the county executive's office disputed claims of missing vehicles, stating that inventory numbers fluctuate daily depending on vehicles being bought, delivered, sold, or traded in.

The Erie County Legislature held its regular session on Thursday; however, the issue was not discussed and sent to committee. Lawmakers formed a subcommittee to investigate the findings and develop new policies.

Democratic County Lawmaker Jeanne Vinal will chair the committee.

"People are concerned about it," Vinal said. "I'm concerned about it. Taxpayers are concerned about it."

The audit also highlighted potential fuel theft at county gas stations, drawing criticism from lawmakers who noted taxpayers struggle with rising fuel costs.

"The average taxpayer out there is fighting every day to have fuel for their vehicles to get to work and we're giving out free gasoline," Mills replied.

According to the audit, the sheriff's office failed to provide complete vehicle information. Sheriff Garcia responded that his office turned over hundreds of pages of fleet records but protected information related to confidential vehicles used for special operations and intelligence gathering.

Vinal emphasized the need for comprehensive policy reform regarding take-home vehicles.

"It doesn't seem right that people get take-home vehicles that are expensive, that have liability to the county without any kind of rhyme or reason to it," Vinal said.

The subcommittee will work to establish new oversight measures to prevent elected officials from unilaterally deciding vehicle assignments without proper accountability.

"Not just leaving it up to elected officials to unilaterally decide with no oversight who gets a take-home vehicle and leave the cost on the taxpayer," Vinal said.

