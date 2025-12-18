'I'm a banker!': Dad with no medical training delivers baby in Orchard Park living room

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park family is celebrating a very special holiday season after welcoming their newest member just four weeks ago — and Lucy Elizabeth made quite the dramatic debut.

Lucy's parents, Kim and Mike Urbanek, had planned for her to be delivered at Mercy Hospital. But a few days after her due date, Kim went into labor at their house, and things progressed much faster than anyone expected.

"They tell you labor at home as long as you can, so that's what I did," she said.

When things intensified, she woke up her husband to go to the hospital. But Lucy had other plans.

"By the time my husband got ready, it was intolerable at that point, and that's when I knew she was coming," said Kim.

"It was fast. It was really fast," echoed Mike.

"At that point, I was saying call 911. This baby is coming," said Kim.

With the help of Kim's mom and a neighbor who raced over to help, Mike got on the phone with 911. The dispatcher walked him through what to do as the situation became urgent.

"The dispatcher is walking Mike through what to do. Mike sees what's happening; baby is crowning. She is coming," Kim Urbanek said.

Mike, who works as a banker with zero medical training, found himself in an extraordinary situation.

"I'm terrified. I'm sweating. I'm stressed. Kim says I'm pretty calm — I feel... I have no idea what to do," Mike Urbanek said.

But the 911 dispatcher guided him through the delivery.

"I expect he had been through this several times, and we're really lucky he was. I caught her when she came out. She almost immediately made sounds," Mike Urbanek said.

"Hearing that cry of - she's ok - was a relief for all of us," Kim Urbanek said.

Shortly after Lucy's arrival, paramedics walked through the door, and mom and baby made their way to the hospital.

Lucy also has a 5-year-old brother named Lucas, who was thrilled to meet her since he missed all the excitement at home.

"My son slept through the whole experience. Mom screaming in labor — he slept through it all and made it to school on-time that morning," Kim said.

Lucy is doing great, and the family says they'll never forget the way she made her entrance into the world and the people who helped make it possible.

"I want to thank our 911 dispatcher and the EMTs. We couldn't have done it without them," said Mike.

"We still get choked up talking about it because so many things could have gone wrong, and it was flawless considering the circumstance," said Kim.

