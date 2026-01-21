Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Illinois man sentenced to prison after attempting to kidnap Buffalo Public School student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that 31-year-old Shane Cronin of Lombard, Illinois, has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after attempting to kidnap a Buffalo Public School student.

According to the DA's office, on February 11, 2025, Cronin unlawfully entered a school near Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and attempted to lure and abduct a student, but was confronted by a school employee. Cronin punched the school employee, shoving her to the ground and ran out of the building after security got involved. He was taken into custody a short time later.

In November of 2025, Cronin pleaded guilty to the charges listed below:

  • One count of Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)
  • One count of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)
  • One count of Attempted Luring a Child (Class “E” felony)
  • One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony)
  • One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Final orders of protection for the victims remain in effect until 2038.

