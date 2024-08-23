'This is the place to come': Sports Memorabilia Estate Sale takes place in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can take home a piece of sports history.

A sports memorabilia estate sale is happening in Williamsville from August 22-24 where you can get your hands on some amazing Bills merch that you might not find anywhere else.

Hundreds of people are heading to the sale. Nearly 30,000 items are up for grabs including helmets, sportscards, posters and more.

Some fans walked away with a Buffalo Sabres helmet, a poster of the Buffalo Bills "Bermuda Triangle" and plaques with the 1964 Bills AFL Championship Team.

Dave Schultz and Greg Roncone bought some of those pieces to add some nostalgia to their homes.

"It reminds me of my childhood," Schultz said. "I was born in '58, they won this in '65 when we were just about getting interested in sports and things. It just reminds us of childhood."

"Plus now we have stuff to put in our mancave," Roncone added.

Other Bills fans also attended the first day of the sale looking to buy something from the glory days.

Paul Zynda bought some trading cards from the 1991 team with Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas.

"I know we lost four in a row so that was a downer when you're that young," Zynda said. "Now I'm hoping that we can continue a run to at least get into the Super Bowl one last time before I leave this earth. Hopefully we win and not be a wide right."

This estate is especially important for Elizabeth Earl and Katie Beakman. They say their father William spent most of his life collecting all of the memorabilia. He died last summer at the age of 77.

His family says they've spent month going through his collection and are ready for others to enjoy it.

"He just loved his collections and we just really wanted to make sure we were honoring it the best way we could by taking the time," Beakman said. "I think we've touched every single item in this house. It's hard to let go, but knowing people will love it just as much as he has, or had, makes us feel really great."

William's passion is inspiring other fans to start their own collections, like Nino Mancuso Jr.

"We're going to do exactly what the owner of this stuff did," Mancuso Jr. said. "We're gonna hold on to it, we're going to collect it, we're going to cherish it like William did. I think we're going to be collecting Josh Allen [memorabilia] like everyone is collecting Jim Kelly [memorabilia] so I truly believe he is the guy."

Community members are now encouraging others to stop by and take a look around.

"You're paying way less than retail," Schultz said.

"I was told by my father happy is the best thing to be, and fun is the best thing to have," Nino Mancuso Sr. said. "We did both of those today."

You can stop by the estate sale on August 23rd and 24th from 10am to 4pm at 12 Hidden Ridge Common, Williamsville , New York 14221.

