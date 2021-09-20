If you live in one of these 7 zip codes, you can vote on how Tonawanda Coke settlement money is spent

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voting opened Monday for residents in seven Western New York zip codes to help New York State determine how $1 million in grants will be distributed.

The funding comes through the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program, run by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the NYS Attorney General's Office. The program is distributing money obtained by the state through an agreement with the Tonawanda Coke Corporation following various environmental violations at the company's former facility in Tonawanda.

The program is considering 25 project proposals for funding. The proposals are divided into two tiers. "Tier 1" projects are requesting grants of up to $25,000. "Tier 2" projects involve grants between $25,001 and $250,000. Voters can choose six projects from each tier that they'd like to see receive funding.

Any resident age 16 or older in the following zip codes can vote:



14207

14216

14150

14217

14223

14120

14072

Those zip codes include the Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Kenmore, the southern part of Grand Island, and the Riverside neighborhood of Buffalo.

Voting is open online and in-person from Monday, September 20 through Sunday, September 26.

Vote online at tonawandafund.org.

The following locations will have information about each project and ballots available for voting within their normal hours of operation:



Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St., Buffalo

Kenmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Rd., Kenmore

Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Rd., Grand Island

North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda

Nroth Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave., Buffalo

Brighton Place, 999 Brighton Rd., Tonawanda

Back in 2013, Toanwanda Coke was found guilty of 11 counts of violating the Clean Air Act and three counts of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act for releasing a known carcinogen into the air. The old Tonawanda Coke smoke stacks were demolished in June.