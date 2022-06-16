If you like spiders and snakes then Prehistoric World in Perry is for you

PERRY, NY (WKBW-TV) — Crystal Proyfair opened "Prehistoric World" in Perry about two years ago. It features three large areas jam packed with almost every "creepy crawler" imaginable.

On display here are lizards, snakes and spiders. Crystal says she has always loved animals and adds "I love all kinds of animals but I especially love the animals that I think are misunderstood."

She travels around the country to give talks and educate people about the importance of these critters that slither and crawl. She says "We use snake venom, scorpion venom, spider venom, even lion fish venom to treat heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer."

Visitors are welcome to pet and handle some of the animals if "there is a green sticker on their enclosure." Admission is $10, children under two are free.

With dinosaurs back on the big screen the dinosaur themed reptile zoo has been especially popular. Crystal says "Our goal is to sit there and have the children learn to love these animals."

Prehistoric World is located at 14 Lake Street, Perry, NY website.

