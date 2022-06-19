Identical twin sisters celebrate 90th birthday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's not every day you run into a set of identical twins. It's even more rare to meet a pair of 90-year-old twins.

On Saturday evening, Lorraine Gardner and Florraine Briggs had a birthday party surrounded by family and friends. The theme was "90 years of hope".

"With all the hatred that's going on, here's something that's positive that we can look at and move forward saying 90 years of hope," said Tonya Briggs Daniels, daughter and niece of the birthday twins.

Taylor Epps The twins enjoy a cookout with tiaras and sashes



She wants them to serve as an example that you can live a long, beautiful life in Buffalo, leaving behind a beautiful legacy.

"These are living identical twins whose shoulders we are standing on top of," said Briggs Daniels.

Bringing generations together to celebrate a beautiful milestone.