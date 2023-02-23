Ice storm causes power outages in West Seneca & Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWGA, NY (WKBW) — Scattered power outages continued Thursday throughout parts of Cheektowaga and West Seneca.

Power was out to both residents and businesses, but they were making the best of it as they waited for restoration.

WKBW Generator on Union Road in West Seneca.

A generator was helping to supply power along Union Road in West Seneca late Thursday morning where a stretch of businesses was without power.

The sign on the door at Picasso's Pizza said "sorry closed no power."

“Being in business you want to be open as much as you possibly can. Some people have it a lot worse than we do, so we'll get open as soon possible,” Marc Digiore, Picasso's co-owner.

Inside it was dark with no smell of pizza, Digiore told 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley power went out in the middle of the night which shut the shop down, but he said the food should be okay.

WKBW Marc Digiore, co-owner.

“The refrigeration is stable for up to 24 hours, so the power very seldom is out for more than 24 hours, and if goes about 12 hours — we have backup generators that we use,” explained Digiore.

Picasso's and other nearby businesses in West Seneca on Union Road were among the more than 20,000 NYSEG customers shuttered by the ice storm. But NYSEG crews were nearby working on repairs.

WKBW NYSEG truck along Union Road in West Seneca.

In Cheektowaga, residents were dealing with scattered outages in areas not far from the Walden Galleria.

“Not happy about it,” declared Scott McCleod, resident. “What do you do to kill the time? Buckley asked. “Read the book, take a nap,” Scott McCleod remarked.

McCleod said his power went out around 2 a.m.

WKBW Scott McCleod, Cheektowaga resident.

“How are you guys holding up today because it could be like until maybe 8 o'clock tonight?” Buckley questioned. “We're doing okay we've got a wood stove so we can at least keep somewhat warm. Everything else I worry about like sump pump and stuff like that,” replied McCleod.

Across the street, there was no power at another home where residents Jackie Marcle and Marty Burton were without heat and lights.

“It's getting colder in the house. Luckily I can still light the top of my stove with a lighter, so I've been boiling pots of water, but it's down to about 59,” Marcle noted.

WKBW Cheektowaga residents Jackie Marcle and Marty Burton without power.

“We have a couple of small dogs in there too, so we are trying to keep them warm as well — we're all bundled up and we're doing what we can do to try to you know — make it through this,” explained Burton.

Burton tells me they are bundled up and trying to make the best of it.

“It's Buffalo. We're tough — that's what we do,” laughed Burton.

Some residents say they are hearing restorations times will be around 8 Thursday evening. Others were not sure.