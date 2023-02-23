Ice storm causes power outages across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thick layers of ice on top of snow left many Western New Yorkers in the dark Thursday and those power outages continued into Friday.

As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, these are the number of residents without power across Western New York:

NYSEG

Erie County — 5,030

Wyoming County — 451

National Grid

Erie County — 74

Genesee County — 412

Wyoming County — 43

Both companies say they have crews out investigating outages.

National Grid says they handed out heaters and tarps to make sure substations don't freeze over during the winter weather. You can find that full report here.

Outage resources

