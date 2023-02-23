Watch Now
Ice storm causes power outages across Western New York

Crews are working to restore power to nearly 25,000 Western New Yorkers in the dark Thursday morning.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Feb 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thick layers of ice on top of snow left many Western New Yorkers in the dark Thursday and those power outages continued into Friday.

As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, these are the number of residents without power across Western New York:

NYSEG
Erie County — 5,030
Wyoming County — 451

National Grid
Erie County — 74
Genesee County — 412
Wyoming County — 43

Both companies say they have crews out investigating outages.

National Grid says they handed out heaters and tarps to make sure substations don't freeze over during the winter weather. You can find that full report here.

