Ice fisherman rescued from Case Lake in Franklinville by state troopers, deputies and fellow fisherman

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police released body camera video Friday showing their efforts to rescue an ice fisherman on Case Lake in Franklinville.

The rescue was performed on February 26 around 11 a.m. State police were called to respond to an ice fisherman who had partially fallen through ice on the lake about 75 feet away from the shore.

Another ice fisherman took a rope from Trooper Joseph Butler Jr. and walked out onto the ice. The fisherman tied the rope around the man. By then, Trooper Butler had been joined by Trooper Troy Andrews and Cattaraugus Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Norse. The men used the rope to pull the victim to shore. He was covered with blankets and his wet clothes were removed.

The Franklinville Fire Department treated him at the scene and he was taken to ECMC.

Video of the rescue can be viewed on the New York State Police Facebook page.